iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

