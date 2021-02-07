iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45.

