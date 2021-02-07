iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $73.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

