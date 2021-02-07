iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

EFG stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

