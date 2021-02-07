iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

