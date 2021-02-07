iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,798 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDM. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

