iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.72

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 58935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

