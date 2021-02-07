iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Glenview Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $389.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

