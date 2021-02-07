Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

