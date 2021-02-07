Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Boston Omaha makes up 0.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Boston Omaha worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 643.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 266.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 479.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOMN stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.48. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.