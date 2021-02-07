Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $235.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

