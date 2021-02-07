Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,800,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

