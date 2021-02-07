Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Ipsen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPSEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $22.24 on Friday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ipsen (IPSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.