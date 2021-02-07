iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.20

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.20 and traded as high as $31.44. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 15,571 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.73% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

