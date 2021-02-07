IoTeX Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $126.13 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

