Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Gap Down to $198.25

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $198.25, but opened at $190.50. Investec Group shares last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 1,121,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Investec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.09.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

