Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.65. 3,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.