Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.41 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

