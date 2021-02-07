Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.