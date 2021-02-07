Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

