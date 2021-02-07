International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Global Securities

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

