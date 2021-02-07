International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

