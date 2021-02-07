International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

IMXI opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 519.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 392,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 329,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

