InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Boston Partners raised its position in InterDigital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 140,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.