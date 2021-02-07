Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Trading Up 11.4%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.00. 164,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 61,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $437.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Intelligent Systems by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.