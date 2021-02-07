Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Trading Up 11.4%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.00. 164,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 61,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $437.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89.
About Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)
Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
