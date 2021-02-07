Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

