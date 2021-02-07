Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 13,482 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,489,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.