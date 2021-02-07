Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 5,208 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24.

On Monday, December 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $599,243.36.

On Monday, November 30th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,459,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

