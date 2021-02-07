Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells 60,100 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $2,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

