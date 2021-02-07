Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

