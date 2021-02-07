Insider Selling: Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CFO Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $11,445.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EPZM stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.