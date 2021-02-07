Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Sells 2,237 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

