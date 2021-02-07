Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Johonna Marie Pelletier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $42,845.76.

Shares of CNMD opened at $113.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,839.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $121.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

