Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 22,846 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 22,846 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $526,143.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,030.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.37 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

