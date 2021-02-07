Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 22,846 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 22,846 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $526,143.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,030.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 1st, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46.
NYSE AMK opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.37 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
