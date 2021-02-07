Insider Buying: Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Insider Buys £5,050.62 in Stock

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller purchased 28,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £5,050.62 ($6,598.67).

Graham Scott Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Graham Scott Miller acquired 27,711 shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).

LON:SUH opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. Sutton Harbour Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

