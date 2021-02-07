Insider Buying: Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Robin Traywick Williams purchased 3,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $21,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,710.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robin Traywick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Robin Traywick Williams purchased 9 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $61.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Robin Traywick Williams purchased 500 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $3,225.00.

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter.

ESXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

