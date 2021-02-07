Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $281,838.14 and approximately $46,325.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00180105 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00075997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00231335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047847 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

