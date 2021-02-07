Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

