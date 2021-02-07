Independent Research Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €47.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.64 ($56.04).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €38.10 and its 200 day moving average is €38.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

