Incent (INCNT) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Incent has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00181251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057387 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00075152 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00232813 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.