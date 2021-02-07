Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -18.72. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.