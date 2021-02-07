Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Shares of Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.00. Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1,882,293 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £21.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.45.

About Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

