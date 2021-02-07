Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $428.91 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $453.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.85.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.