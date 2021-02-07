Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.
NYSE:ITW traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.19. 1,886,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.16.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
