Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:ITW traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.19. 1,886,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

