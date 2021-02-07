Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

