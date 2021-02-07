Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.18.

NYSE:ITW opened at $202.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.