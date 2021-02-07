Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,584 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.33% of Illinois Tool Works worth $214,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $248,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $202.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

