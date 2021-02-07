II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIVI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $113,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,894.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,887 shares of company stock valued at $26,294,595. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

