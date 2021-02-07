IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Futu stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $132.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

