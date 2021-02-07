IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

UCON opened at $26.80 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

